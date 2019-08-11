Candidates for fall elections may submit announcements Aug.11-29

Candidates in the upcoming fall elections are invited to submit candidacy announcements to the Banner-Tribune Aug. 11-29 at no charge.

Requirements are as follows:

—Limit is 450 words, no exceptions. Any announcement exceeding 450 words will be returned for revision to comply with the maximum length.

—A photo may be submitted.

—Content cannot mention or attack another candidate in any election.

—Absolutely no announcements will be accepted after 12 noon on Aug. 29.

—No announcements will be published in Wednesday and Sunday print editions, only in digital editions Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

—Announcements will be published in the order they are received.