Cajun Coast, partners prepare for horseshoe tournament weekend

Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau, in partnership with the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association, will host the second annual Cajun Coast Classic Horseshoe Tournament Oct. 12-13 at Kemper Williams Park in Patterson.

More than 74 pitchers hailing from 15 states are scheduled to take part in the 2019 tournament.

“We are excited about having the Cajun Coast Classic back on our tour schedule again this season,” Ron Taylor, Horseshoe Tour Director of Operations, said. “The Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau and the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association have been very gracious and great to work with. In its second year, this event has shown growth and has increased to 74 players. It is going to be another great tournament.”

The tournament begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and is open for public viewing. Concessions will be available. Entrance to Kemper Williams Park is $1 per vehicle. “We’re thrilled to be hosting this event that’s bringing horseshoe pitchers from across the country,” Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau Executive Director Carrie Stansbury said. “We can’t wait for them to experience the hospitality and beauty that South Louisiana, and especially St. Mary Parish, are known for.”

Partners in the event are: Kemper Williams Park, St. Mary Parish Government, Whitetail Rental, D.A.T. Sauce, Blue Bell Creameries, Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association, Hampton Inn & Suites, Kentwood Springs, Scully’s Aluminum, Rock’s AC and Sterling Fryou.