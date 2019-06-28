CAA seeks housing preservation grant

2019 St. Mary CAA Application for Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant

St. Mary Community Action Agency, Inc. is seeking public comment on its statement of activities for the proposed 2019 Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant. The public comment period on the statement of activities will run from Friday June 21, 2019 to Sunday, July 7, 2018.

Written comments received by July 5, 2019 will be reviewed and addressed prior to submission of grant. Following the review of statement of activities, persons may comment in person or by mail:

1407 Barrow Street

Franklin, La. 70538

ATTN: Almetra J. Franklin, CEO

Or email: afrank6333@aol.com

STATEMENT of ACTIVITIES:

St. Mary Community Action Agency is submitting a 2019 application for the Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant. The activities include rehabbing 10-12 homes owned by homeowners in the community of Franklin. The target population is very low to low-income homeowners who are in need of their homes being repaired or rehabilitated. The elderly and disabled homeowners will receive first priority in an effort to ensure they are living in adequate housing. It is the primary goal of the agency to serve the residents of St. Mary Parish, and more specifically, Franklin, to the fullest capacity.

