Bumper crop of pecans are now being processed at Center of Hope

ARC of St. Mary/Center of Hope is celebrating a banner year for their pecan processing operation at their Missouri Street location in Centerville.

According to Executive Director Kristal Hebert, at only two months into a seven-month processing season, ASM has already processed more than half of what they processed all season long two years ago; one of their better seasons, according to Hebert.

She said that two years ago the processing operation shelled and bagged over 6,000 pounds of pecans; and this year, just past Thanksgiving, they have already processed 3,700 pounds.

Needless to say, the workers at the shelling table, who are doing the meticulous business of separating the meat from the shells, have plenty to do.

However, Hebert said it wasn’t this way last year, “Last year,” she said, “I don’t think we had 1,000 pounds. It was a very slow year. This year, we are shelling pecans for close to five and six hours a day,” which is the reason why ASM is calling for volunteers to aid in this year’s shelling process.

Hebert said the already beleaguered processing operation is working on a waiting list that has been full since August, before the season had even begun, and more clients are added to the rolls every day.

She urged that if anyone is inclined to volunteer, the hours spent at the Missouri Street location can be counted toward community service hours, if such were to be the volunteer’s situation.

To volunteer for ASM’s pecan processing position, call 337-836-9445.

If you are interested in having pecans shelled at ASM, they are $.50 per pound to have them cracked, $.75 per pound to have them cracked and shelled and $2.00 per pound to have them cracked and peeled.