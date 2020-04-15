Blood drive slated by FFH

Wed, 04/15/2020 - 1:42pm

On April 27 at Franklin Foundation Hospital blood drive will be held at the Franklin City Park Recreation Center at 500 Shine Fouquier Drive in cooperation with the City of Franklin..
FFH strongly urges healthy, eligible people to give blood and platelets immediately to ensure patients have the lifesaving blood they need to survive. Donating blood is a safe process.
Make your appointment today: https://bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&expand=912488&zc=70538

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020