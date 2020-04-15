Blood drive slated by FFH

On April 27 at Franklin Foundation Hospital blood drive will be held at the Franklin City Park Recreation Center at 500 Shine Fouquier Drive in cooperation with the City of Franklin..

FFH strongly urges healthy, eligible people to give blood and platelets immediately to ensure patients have the lifesaving blood they need to survive. Donating blood is a safe process.

Make your appointment today: https://bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&expand=912488&zc=70538