Blessing of the Pets on Oct. 6; Cajun Search & Rescue Hoeder is honoree

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will present the Blessing of the Animals Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 pm.

The blessing is an outdoor worship service celebrating the animals with whom we share our lives. Even if persons who are not a pet owner are invited to honor all of God’s creatures.

The church blesses animals each fall to commemorate the Fest of St. Francis of Assisi, one of the more loved Christian Saints. The animals will be blessed as individuals, along with their humans. Stuffed animals are welcome too. Pets who cannot attend may be blessed in absentia at the request of their humans.

The service will be held on the terrace of the Trowbridge House at 808 First St., across from St. Mary’s Church. Refreshments will be served for pets and their humans.

A rain location will be the front porch of Trowbridge House.

The canine guest of honor will be Hoeder, a 13-month old Belgian Malinois from the Cajun Search and Rescue Team. He is a highly-trained, bilingual (Dutch and English) canine asset.

Hoeder will be accompanied by his partner, Certified Canine Handler CCRST Commander Toney Wade.

All pets must be leased. Call 828-0918 for more information.