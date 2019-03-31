'Bikers on the Bayou' celebrates Easy Rider 50th anniversary

After a trial-run last year, “Bikers on the Bayou” will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie Easy Rider in the parish.

Dawn Kaiser-Melancon and Patrice Williams told the St. Mary Parish Council that the actual anniversary event will be larger and, having picked up tips from participants in the first, more extensive.

Kaiser-Melancon said over 400-500 motorcycle riders showed up in the previous event to commemorate the cult film with Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper. With feedback from participants, there are plans to tie the move in with the location. Partnering with the Cajun Coast Visitor & Convention Bureau, she said “Easy Riding on the Bayou” is on a map tracing the film’s route in a self-guided tour, across St. Mary.

There will be markers in the area pointing out specific sites shown in the film.

It will kick off with a July 13 event, the month the film was released in 1969. There will be vendors, photo-ops, location sites and more. Downtown Franklin will be center-stage. There may be pirogue races and a swamp tour.

“Keep us busy, keep us active, let us have some fun,” Kaiser-Melancon said the previous participants requested.

It is being heavily promoted, she said. The event is also being added to the “movie trail” emerging from Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser’s office.

The CCVCB will be very involved in promotion as well.

“We’re getting lots of positive feedback and we really see the potential to grow,” Kaiser-Melancon said.

Williams said a “movie following” is beneficial to communities that can provide that venue. “There are people that are literally knocking on doors (of residences from the movie) in Franklin, from Europe,” she said. “To see these locations. It’s amazing.”