St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce and Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau hosted “Bikers on the Bayou” Sunday along Teche Drive in downtown Franklin. The event was held in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the cult movie “Easy Rider” starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper. In addition to bikers, a car and rat rod show was held along with live music and more. See Wednesday’s edition for more photos.