The big bash: Bikers on the Bayou set for July 13 in Franklin

The St Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce, the City of Franklin, and Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau will host the 2nd annual “Bikers on the Bayou,” July 13 in downtown Franklin.

The event will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the filming of the movie, Easy Rider, starring Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson.

The movie, released on July 14, 1969, includes several scenes featuring locations throughout St. Mary Parish, exhibiting the characters’ journey from California to Louisiana for Mardi Gras.

“We are fortunate that many of the locations in St. Mary Parish, from the iconic movie, Easy Rider, have been preserved after almost 50 years,” Patrice Williams, St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce board member and event co-chair said. “Franklin is a beautiful small town and we want to invite visitors to enjoy a leisurely ride through St. Mary Parish, not only for this event, but throughout the year.

“We know they will want to stay a while to enjoy our shops, restaurants, motels and all that we have to offer visitors.”

Music, food and beverages will mark the celebration, from 9 a.m. until sundown along Teche Drive and Main Street.

The music will consist of a DJ early in the day, followed by local bands: Low Down and DeJaVu.

Teche Theatre will offer a viewing of Easy Rider at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and a car, motorcycle and rat rod show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Blevins Building.

Captain Caviar will offer swamp tours, Center of Hope will sponsor pirogue races, and various demonstrations and contests will take place behind the courthouse throughout the day, as well as there will be food, craft and merchandise vendors on hand.

There will also be offered an Easy Riding on the Bayou self-guided tour.

CCVCB has created the Easy Riding on the Bayou brochure that offers a map of the route and details of the locations featured in the movie.

A welcome station will be positioned on both ends of the parish, with two other stops located along the route. The welcome stations will provide a packet with a souvenir patch, raffle tickets, the route/map and a scavenger hunt.

The 10 featured locations will be marked so that riders and visitors can find them.

Photo Opportunities will be offered downtown and on the route, as well.

The brochure will also be available online for visitors to download from CCVCB’s website: www.cajuncoast.com.

St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce President Donna Myers remarked, “There is a large motorcycle target audience and we are optimistic that this event will continue to grow.

“The response has been great. We are marketing the event via all media sources and social media throughout Louisiana, and beyond. Tune in for more details as the date gets closer.”

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard said of the event, “We are looking forward to a great day in downtown Franklin by the bayou for the 50th anniversary of the Easy Rider movie and 2nd annual Bikers on the Bayou event. Come out and mingle with our visitors and local leadership, this is going to be a great event!”

Opportunities for local businesses and organizations to support the event are available in the form of several levels of sponsorships.

Volunteers are welcomed and encouraged to help with the activities on July 13, as well.

For more information, call the SMPCC office at 985-384-3830 or contact the CCVCB at 985-380-8224.