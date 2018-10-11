Bicylist killed in accident

Thu, 10/11/2018 - 10:26am

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported that cyclist Zaria Welcome was killed Wednesday in a collision with an automobile on Frontage Road of US 90.
Wenesday, at approximately 9:18 p.m., the Franklin Police Department received a report of an accident involving a bicycle on US 90 East Bound Frontage Road near La. 3211.
According to Thibodeaux, upon arrival, it was learned that a vehicle collided with a bicycle.
The female bicycle rider, 23-year-old Zaria Welcome, sustained fatal injuries from the accident.
Thibodeaux reports the accident as still under investigation at this time.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018