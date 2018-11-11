Beverly among vets chosen in Brookshire 17th Heroes Flight

Brookshire Grocery Co. will escort 19 World War II veterans and four Korean War veterans to Washington D.C. Nov. 8-10 on its 17th Heroes Flight. BGC provides the all-expenses paid trip for veterans to honor them for their service and sacrifices.

Franklin’s Stanley Beverly will be among them.

In addition to visiting the WWII memorial, the group will tour the U.S. Capitol with Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). Other points of interest will include Arlington National Cemetery, the Air and Space Museum and memorials honoring the U.S. Marines, Navy, Air Force, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr. and Vietnam and Korean War veterans.

BGC has taken 440 veterans from Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas to Washington, D.C, since establishing the Heroes Flight program in 2010. Veterans who will be going on this next trip are primarily from the Lafayette, Louisiana, and Tyler, Texas-areas. Several BGC employees will also accompany the group to assist the veterans.

“Honoring veterans for their incredible bravery and sacrifices is very important to us,” Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. said. “We consider it a great privilege to take this deserving group of veterans to Washington, D.C, on the BGC Heroes Flight.”