Berwick High Seniors set to graduate

Berwick High School’s Class of 2017 will hold its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at Geisler Stadium. The Class of 2017 will be led by 13 honor graduates. Leading graduates, in alphabetical order, are:

Jaci Faye Arnold

Arnold, daughter of Jason and Gina Arnold, has been a member of National Beta Club and Student Council and has earned two- and four-year letters in volleyball and softball. She has enjoyed doing volunteer work for AARP, Teche Fest, St. Mary Outreach, Special Olympics, the Intergenerational Mixer, and the nursing home. She has been named All-District for three years in softball and is a member of the Academic All State Softball Team. After high school, Arnold will attend Nicholls State University to double major in accounting and finance.

Allie De’Naye’ Atkinson

Atkinson, daughter of Jolie Melancon and Dale Wilson, participated in Beta Club, Drama Club, Foreign Language Club, Yearbook Club and Key Club throughout high school. She was invited by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to attend Congress, where she received the Award of Excellence for maintaining the highest-grade point average in Spanish 1. She plans to attend Northwestern State University of Louisiana.

Seth Thomas Chap-man

Chapman, son of Marie Michel and Torrey Chapman, participated in Army JROTC his high school years, where he attained the rank of cadet major and was assigned the position of battalion S-3, training and operations officer. He participated in volunteer work including conducting color guards throughout the parish, going to nursing homes and visiting with residents, and supervising elementary school fun-fairs. He has maintained a 4.0 gpa during all four years and scored a composite score of 33 on the ACT. Chapman has been accepted into LSU’s Ogden’s Honor College, where he plans to major in pre-veterinary medicine.

Bradley Charles Gray

Gray, son of Daniel and Karen Gray, is a four-year member of the baseball team, and was recognized as first-team All-District pitcher in 2016 and second-team All-District first baseman in 2015. He was a member of Beta Club and has maintained a 4.0 gpa since elementary school. Gray was an 8th-Degree Wise Cat as well as an 8th-Degree PowerCat. Gray was a member of the All-Academic Composite Baseball Team and has been awarded both academic- and athletic-based scholarships. He plans to attend Louisiana State University in the fall and will pursue a degree in engineering.

Olivia Claire Kraemer

Kraemer, daughter of Judy and Carl Kraemer, has been a four-year member of Key Club, serving as secretary for three years. As a member of the Sound of Pride Band, Kraemer served as head of the uniform crew her junior year and vice president and section leader her senior year. She has participated in community activities including youth group at church, Kiwanis service projects, wrapping and donating Christmas presents for foster kids in need, and attending monthly Bingo at the Patterson Healthcare Center. Major accomplishments include maintaining a 4.0 gpa throughout high school, earning 20-plus college credit hours through dual enrollment classes and the CLEP exam, earning an academic scholarship to Nicholls State University, and being awarded the “Out-standing Senior” award at the spring band con-cert. She plans to attend Nicholls State University to major in nursing.

Nicholas Dean Levergne

Levergne, son of Theresa and Dean Levergne, was a member of JROTC Rifle Team: Battalion S-5, and served as Tiger Battalion’s Charlie Company commander. Community volunteer work includes decorating and visiting the Morgan City Health Care Center & Rehabilitation Center, cleaning veteran statues and memorials, and working in the J.S. Aucoin and Maitland Elementary schools fun fests. Major accomplishments include being named Student of the Year at the school, parish, and regional levels and was one of seven finalists for Louisiana Student of the Year 2017. Levergne was recognized in “The Beacon Shines On,” and represented BHS as a “Shining Star” and WAFB Best of the Class 2017. JROTC awards include the MOAA Medal, Instructor Award, and Superior Junior Cadet Decoration. He scored above 30 on the ACT, and was named Boys State 2016 Most Outstanding Press Member. He has been accepted into LSU Ogden Honors College this fall where he will pursue a double major in physics and English. He hopes to have a career in the aerospace field.

Cassi Jean McQuilling

McQuilling, daughter of John and Christa Davidson, has participated in Drama Club, Science Club, ROV and Quiz Bowl. She has volunteered for many educational days at the elementary schools in the parish through 4-H Junior Leaders. Major accomplishments include earning a 34 on the ACT and winning first-place in the state 4-H competition. She plans to attend Northwestern State University where she will major in biology with a focus on forensics.

Mary Jordan Melancon

Melancon, daughter of Dr. Eric and Karen Melancon, has been a member of the volleyball, swim, basketball, softball and powerlifting teams throughout high school. Through athletics, she has earned various All-District honors. She was selected for All State Academic Honors and the All State Composite Teams in volley-ball, swim, basketball and softball. Melancon has participated in several clubs including Key Club, Insight, Student Council, Beta Club, Science Club, Foreign Language Club and Prom Committee. Volunteer activities include Beta functions, AARP meetings, Teche Fest, Christmas visits to nursing homes, Special Olympics, and tutoring in her free time. Major accomplishments include her All-State academic awards, earning a 32 ACT score, various highest gpa awards, and academic scholarships from LSU, Wendy's High School Heisman Award, and the LHSAA 2017 Fuzzy Brown Memorial Scholarship. She plans to attend Louisiana State University, where she will major in biology and continue on towards medical school.

Olivia Kate Orlando

Orlando, daughter of Peter and Jennifer Orlando, was involved in cheerleading, tennis, Acts of Random Kindness Club, Drama Club, Beta Club, New Generations Club, Foreign Language Club, Student Council, HOSA, and Key Club. Her volunteer work includes AARP meetings, Gabriel Beadle Parish Council Campaign, St. Mary Parish Special Olympics and AHEC of a Summer. Major accomplishments are maintaining a 4.0 gpa, Citizen of the Year, Academic All-State Tennis Team, All-American cheerleader, and Camp Champions at UCA Cheer Camp. She plans to attend Louisiana State University to pursue a degree in biological sciences. Following college, she plans to further her education in the field of medicine.

Grace Noelle Rentrop

Rentop, daughter of Laura and Dale Rentrop, has been involved in Insight, Key Club, Student Council, Beta Club, Robotics, and New Generation. She has done volunteer work for the Miles Liner Run and for the Berwick Housing Authority, and helped out at the Berwick Light House Festival. She has earned certification in Microsoft Word, Power-point and CPR. She will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Cody Paul Roberie

Roberie, son of Shaun and Brigget Roberie, was a member of the football, basketball and baseball teams for four years. He was also a member of BETA Club and Student Council. He has earned various all district honors in all three sports. Roberie is also a member of the football, baseball and basketball All State Academic Composite teams. He was a recipi-ent of the Wendy's High School Heisman Award. During this past year, he helped the flood victims recover in the Baton Rouge area. He plans to attend LSU in the fall to major in pre-medicine.

Payton Noelle Suire

Suire, daughter of Miles and Kathryn Suire, participated in cheerleading and volley-ball for one year, and Student Council and Beta Club for four years. She served as emcee and host for pep rallies her senior year. She volunteered at Tour du Teche, Miles Liner Run and Special Olympics. Major accomplishments include maintaining a 4.0 gpa throughout high school and receiving a scholarship to Nicholls State University. Suire will major in mass communication with a focus in broadcast journalism.

Lauren Verrett

Verret, daughter of Beth Dover and Aaron Verrett, was involved with Beta Club, Student Council, Key Club, and Drama Club. She completed volunteer work for the Intergenerational Mixers and at AARP meetings. Accomplishments include maintaining a 4.0 gpa throughout high school, being accepted for admission to Nicholls State University, and receiving two scholarships. Verrett plans to attend Nicholls to pursue a major in biology with a concentration in pre-physician assistant. After receiving a bachelor's degree at Nicholls, she will attend Our Lady of the Lake College to continue studies to become a physician assistant.