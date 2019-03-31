Bear solutions in works by PC

St. Mary Parish Government is appealing a decision by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to allow the Chitimacha Tribe to place 65 acres of land in Baldwin and Charenton in federal trust.

The measure has already been approved, but there is an appeal process ongoing.

Chief Administrative Officer Henry “Bo” LaGrange said the BIA acknowledged that they considered a previous protest the parish had submitted before approval.

“The primary reason is it’s not adjacent to the current reservation,” LaGrange explained. “The land encompasses a bank and a supermarket located in the town of Baldwin. There’s some substantial sales tax revenues that will be affected, as well as ad valorem tax.”

He said Baldwin is also filing an appeal.

In other business, LaGrange presented maps of areas that have been experiencing bears breaking into trash containers at residences.

Negotiations with Pelican Waste for bear-proof containers and a special collection truck have been successful, he said.

There are also coyote issues in the Sorrell-Glencoe area, Councilman Craig Mathews noted.

LaGrange said coyotes tend to wander and don’t stay in an area indefinitely.

The council also passed an ordinance naming the new fishing pier at Burns Point the “Albert J. Foulcard Memorial Fishing Pier” in honor of the late parish councilman.

—A resolution of respect was passed in memory of Donald F. “Don” Tellman.

—Jeremy Compton was appointed to the Recreation Dist. 3 board, Bayou Vista area.

—Ordinances were introduced reducing the board of Recreation Dist. 7 from seven members to five, and another reducing the speed limit on Cane Road in Centerville.