Bayou kiosks at Parc sur la Teche unveiled

David Dahlquist with the TECHE Project, along with Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard, met with Franklin Councilmember Chuck Autin, Christal Carter, office manager at Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau, and representatives from Claire House and the Franklin Police Department to unveil an informational kiosk Wednesday at Parc sur la Teche in Franklin.

The aluminum-framed kiosk contains a map of the course of Bayou Teche, complete with paddling and tourist destinations, as well as information on the legendary waterway and how best to appreciate it.

Foulcard said of the kiosk, “This falls right in line with the things we are trying to do in the downtown area, especially along our beautiful waterway, to continue to revitalize and do things to increase traffic flow into our downtown area.

“As I’ve said since day one, it’s all under the lampposts.”

Dahlquist reported the cost of the city-sponsored kiosk to be $7,500, which Franklin obtained through a grant, as well as he teased an upcoming project planned by the TECHE Project to install a floating kayak and canoe dock in Franklin “in a year or two,” using federal grant funds.

He stated of the TECHE Project, “We want people to explore the bayou, get out on the water and drive along the by-ways that are along the Bayou Teche.

“We also want people to enhance the by-ways, which means projects like we are doing here, adding the means that we can, and the information and facilities to get out on the water.”

Dahlquist said that there will be kiosks in 16 communities along the bayou and that Franklin’s kiosk is the fourth of the 16 to be installed.

Foulcard closed by thanking all in attendance for their patronage, and stated, “We are super excited about this!”