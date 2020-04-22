The Banner-Tribune: This Is Who We Are

There is an old and oft-misquoted saying: “May you live in interesting times.”

Scholars say it is an English expression which “purports to be a translation of a traditional Chinese curse. Despite being so common in English as to be known as the ‘Chinese curse,’ the saying is apocryphal, and no actual Chinese source has ever been produced.”

But for the past month or more, we have, indeed, lived in interesting times, though saddening ones.

Certainly we all know the pandemic of COVID-19 and the incredibly surreal reality that it has harkened. Our towns have become ghost towns, our neighbors estranged; even our families may give us a wide berth.

It is natural. It is to be expected. But let us not forget who we are!

We are the people of St. Mary Parish. We, who have endured and braved massive hurricanes. It was us who survived multiple energy sector collapses, though certainly not without wounds that still have not healed, and now seem to deepen into depths we didn’t expect.

Do not forget that we are the people who reached out to our neighbors when in need. We are the many faces of those who live, work, play and love in this parish. Congregate in our churches, cheer our Dixie Youth and high school sports teams, turn out for festivals, spend our money here; in all our joys, sorrows and tribulations, we are the backbone of St. Mary Parish.

Hurricane Andrew didn’t destroy us; after the onslaught of that terrible storm, we rolled up our sleeves and fired up our chainsaws. We checked on our neighbors, we looked forward, not back.

COVID-19 isn’t like a hurricane, of course. But we have shown repeatedly that we will rise to any challenge, conquer any assault.

We have lost lives, and we mourn them deeply and painfully.

We are not done yet. We still have a long road to travel.

But if any are up to the task, it is us.

Godspeed, and God bless.