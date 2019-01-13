Baldwin's elected officials take the oaths of office

Baldwin’s mayor, board of aldermen and police chief were sworn in Thursday at the town meeting held at the Baldwin Community Center.

Alderman Herbert Bell was appointed Mayor Pro Tempore, Tammy Richard was appointed town clerk and Fire Chief Lance Mire was appointed civil defense director.

Mayor Abel Prejean set the meeting dates for 2019 and authorized the signors of town checks after the swearing in ceremonies and appointments had been made.

He suggested the streamlining of committee meetings by holding them all together on the first Wednesday of every month, and arranged for public comments to be handled by signing-in for the purpose before meetings begin.

He recommended former Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin to represent Baldwin at the West St. Mary Parish Port Harbor and Terminal District and it was announced that the town entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the St. Mary Levee District to proceed with right-of-way concessions at the project at Bayou Choupique.

Ruth Black was appointed treasurer, Joseph Tabb was appointed town attorney and mayor’s court judge and Denette Trahan was appointed mayor's court clerk.