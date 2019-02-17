Baldwin tackles water tower work

Baldwin Mayor Abel “Phil” Prejean announced Thursday the reallocation of Delta Regional Authority grant funds originally meant to repair Baldwin’s water treatment facility, to the re-valving and repair of the town’s water system and tower.

“What this new contract is about,” Prejean said, “is getting new pumps in at the water tower and new valving. The matching will come from another grant. So, it will be at no cost to the town.”

He went on to explain the reprogramming of the grant funds as not to indicate the town’s abandoning becoming self-sufficient in terms of supplying its own water. That is still the long-term goal.

He said the repair and refitting of the water system and tower is to be a temporary solution to the problems of overpressure and possible interruption of service. Both of which, stem from the town’s current reliance on St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer District 4 for its water.

In other business, a provisional rate increase in billable waste collection was approved due to Pelican Waste having increased their rates based on consumer price index changes.

According to Town Attorney Joseph Tabb, the increase passed from Pelican Waste to the town of Baldwin on account of the calculating system used by the company to adjust their rates based on the CPI.

Tabb said he is looking into the options the town has in challenging, or at least questioning, Pelican’s system. However, in the meantime, the town has already reportedly been billed for three months at the new rate without having increased the billing rate to the customer. This, according to Town Clerk Tammy Richard, has led to the town having to forfeit the increase without compensation from its citizenry. The cost of which is totaled at $1,468.

Also approved at the town meeting was the Mardi Gras parade scheduled for March 2 at 1 p.m.; the Beautification Committee’s request for $500 to purchase new decorations for the parade; and the removal of the rental availability of half of the great room of the Baldwin Community Center, now only available in its entirety.

It was also announced that the Community of Friends Motorcade and Walk of Love will take place March 12 at 10 a.m. on Baldwin’s Main Street.