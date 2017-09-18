Baldwin secures funds for water plant repairs

The town of Baldwin has reached its $300,000 target for repairing their water treatment plant, and exceeded the mark by $6,000.

Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin reported at the Baldwin Town Council meeting Thursday, that when she called the state to make sure the paperwork for the previously awarded monies was in order, she was informed that another $35,000 award from 2016 had been found, making the new grand total—$306,000 to be utilized to repair the town’s water treatment plant.

“All of that goes toward the water plant,” Lanceslin said. “All we have to do now is pay the bills.”

Thursday’s meeting saw addresses from Sherise Henry, Benny Druilhet, parish Councilman Paul Naquin Jr. and Baldwin Police Chief Harry Smith.

Henry addressed the council in order to officialize the upcoming Baldwin Fall Fest Parade, to be held on Main Street in Baldwin, Saturday, Sept. 23.

Druilhet was on hand to remind the community at large that Sager Brown will be celebrating its sesquicentennial birthday on Sept. 21 with a parade at the Baldwin campus.

Naquin spoke to commend the council on its continued service and proffer his future support in whatever way he could.

Lastly, Chief Smith moved for a personnel change within the Department, and the motion was carried.

In addition to scheduled appearances, a new flag was donated to fly outside Baldwin Town Hall. The donation was made by Peter Brown, a local veteran. The flag was handed, by the mayor, to Assistant Police Chief Joe Garrison, and was promptly hoisted atop the flag pole following the adjournment of the meeting.

Jason Mayon, senior technician with Cox Cable, officially retired from his duties as recorder and broadcaster of the town council meetings. Mayon was given a plaque commemorating his service, and a hug by Mayor Lanceslin.