Baldwin Police Department destroyed by fire

Monday’s investigation into the fire that gutted the Baldwin Police Station has been turned over to state Fire Marshals by Baldwin Police Chief Harry Smith, according to Mayor Donna Lanceslin.

Lanceslin said that the fire started after an inmate had been detained following an incident at Raintree Market earlier that afternoon.

The investigating Baldwin officer was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation, following the incident, and the inmate suspected of starting the fire, also injured in the blaze, was transported to a local hospital as well.

Lanceslin confirmed that the building that was burned was insured, and that the BPD will be working out of the back of the town hall on an interim basis, while the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office is expected to handle dispatching duties for the town.

More info will be made available as the situation develops.