Baldwin interim town clerk appointed Thurs.

Mon, 07/16/2018 - 11:33am

Tammy Richard was again appointed Interim Town Clerk Thursday evening at Baldwin’s regular board meeting, in the wake of previous clerk Chrystal Willis being put on administrative leave with pay.
Willis’ fate will be decided at a special meeting slated to take place next Monday at 6 p.m. at town hall.
The board and mayor also heard a proposal from Guy Pitts of Pitts and Matte CPAs, offering accounting management and consulting services to the town for a possible $20,000 to $25,000 per year.
The board tabled the proposal to discuss it further at a later date.
Baldwin Fire Chief Lance Mire applied to the board concerning the hiring of a full-time firefighter for the town, and saw approval upon verification of budget allotment.
He also apprised the board of water hydrant testing in district four to begin next Monday.
In other news, the resignations for two Baldwin police officers, Philip Young and Michael Fontenot, were accepted; and Kimberland Gibson was rehired as a full-time officer.
Finally, the bids for nine surplus police vehicles were accepted contingent upon review.

