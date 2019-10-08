Baldwin enacts boil water notice

Baldwin Mayor Abel “Phil” Prejean announced Tuesday a boil water advisory for Baldwin residents of Labau, Eighth, Ninth, Tenth, Jolivette, Provost, and Lancelin Streets, and parts of Martin Luther King Street, until further notice.

The advisory due to a broken water line that has since been repaired.

Officials say that the water should be boiled for at least one minute before consumption.

For more information, please stay tuned to local TV and radio stations or call Town Hall directly at 337-923-7523.