Baldwin delays budget action

Baldwin’s board of aldermen postponed addressing budgetary components of their regular meeting’s agenda Thursday, endeavoring to readdress the amendment of the 2018-2019 budget at next month’s scheduled public hearing.

The postponement left unaddressed until December: the police department’s September requests for new uniforms, bulletproof vests, battery backup system, police station repair, salary increases and budget refinements.

However, the board did approve the choice of Dowling Insurance to underwrite the town’s worker’s compensation insurance policy, completing the several month-long process of coming into compliance with state directives.

A resolution was also passed to authorize Interim Town Clerk Tammy Richard to certify signatures on the application forms for Local Government Assistance Program, Community Water Enrichment Funds and Capital Outlay assets.

The applications for those grants were the same that were urged by state Rep. Sam Jones at last month’s meeting, to be completed as soon as possible in order to secure the funds, the sooner to be utilized.

In other news, Jennifer Collins-Lanceslin informed the board of the Community of Friends Social Support Club’s Thanksgiving Celebration to be held Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at West End Branch Library in Baldwin. Collins-Lanceslin said that refreshments available at the celebration will be edible arts and crafts, and all who wish to attend, are invited to do so.

She also announced that CFSSC, a local organization for the socialization of individuals with disabilities, is looking for mentors for the organization’s participants.

“Our individuals (program participants) have dreams,” Collins-Lanceslin said. “They want to be nurses and they want to be hairdressers. They want to be firemen. They want to be policemen. But, they can’t get to be that. So, please give them the opportunity to have those experiences, to have the experience of how it feels to be a fireman or a nurse. We are looking for mentors to come out and share their skills.”

CFSSC meets on the second Tuesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the West End Branch Library.

Announcements by Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin included:

—Brittany’s Project will hold Thanksgiving Dinner with Friends and Family on Nov. 10 at Franklin High School cafeteria at 6 p.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to bring a covered dish.

—A pre-cancer screening will be held Nov. 16 at the Walmart in Franklin from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 12 to 2 p.m. Breast cancer screenings require a pre-arranged appointment.

—Baldwin’s Christmas lighting ceremony will be held Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the former Baldwin Elementary School.