Baldwin assistant chief steps down

Baldwin Mayor Abel “Phil” Prejean reported Thursday the resignation of Assistant Police Chief Joseph Garrison via the reading of Garrison’s resignation letter at the town meeting.

Garrison said he intends to stay on at the position of officer at the Baldwin Police Department, and cited his reason for resigning as “lack of resources as described in the department’s policies and procedures that would allow me to carry out my duties in such a manner.”

Garrison’s resignation is effective Oct. 1.

In other business, Baldwin Town Attorney Joseph Tabb notified the board of an updated contract with the company installing the town’s new water meters, and said the new contract offers a lower monthly rate per meter by $.23.

However, the previous rates will hold until the installation is complete and the town is sure no ancillary costs will accrue.

Also, it was approved to render partial payment to Miller Engineers and Associates in the amount of $79,429 for work on the Bayou Choupique Levee Project.

An associate from MEA addressed the council and reported the project to be 70 percent complete.

It was also approved to adjust cleaning deposit fees from $50 to $100 for use of the Baldwin Community Center, as well as it was approved for West St. Mary High School to have a homecoming parade on Sept. 25 at 4 p.m.