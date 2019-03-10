'Art Stroll' set for May 4 in city

The Franklin Merchants Association will host its “Art Stroll” Saturday, May 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street in Franklin.

Because the Kentucky Derby is that weekend, artists and attendees are asked to wear attire and hats similar to those worn for the Kentucky Derby.

If you are interested in participating in the art stroll or would like more information, contact the City of Franklin’s Community Development Department:

ashields@franklin-la.com

Or call 337-828-6345.

The 2019 Artists and Appetizers, scheduled for Aug. 10 at the City Park Recreation Center has been cancelled.