Art, dance recital and show July 21

The Bayou Beaux Art and Dance Summer Arts Program dance recital and student art show will be Saturday, July 21 at the Broussard-Harris Recreation Center.

Admission will be $5 at the door. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the dance recital begins at 6 p.m.

For information about the dance recital and student art show, contact the Community Development Department:

ashields@franklin-la.com or 337-828-6345.

The Bayou Beaux Art and Dance Summer Arts Program is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council as administered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts and by a Community Partnership Grant from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Foundation.