Arrest made in alleged rape of juvenile victim

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported an arrest Tuesday in the rape of a 13 year-old juvenile female in St. Mary Parish.

Martin Humberto Montes Dimas, 36, of 1817 Barrow St., Amelia, was arrested Tuesday at 4:05 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of first degree rape.

Detectives with the Investigations Division with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol made contact with Montes Dimas during an active investigation of the rape of a juvenile female who was under 13 at the time of the incident.

Montes Dimas was developed as the suspect, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has not been set.

Chief Gregory K. Bovino of the U.S. Border Patrol in New Orleans commented on the arrest and the work that led up to the arrest.

“The St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Office, through diligent, focused law enforcement action, took an illegal alien child predator off the street,” Bovino said. “Great job by that office. I cannot stress enough that what happens on the border will ultimately affect communities across the entire country. The alleged rape of a child is heartbreaking, but it’s all the worse when committed by an illegal alien, with a significant criminal history, who should never have been here in the first place.”

Sheriff Blaise Smith was also complimentary of his Investigations and Patrol Divisions in their involvement in the case and the arrest, saying, “I am very proud of the persistent and careful work of our detectives and deputies in bringing this case to a close, and making the arrest.”