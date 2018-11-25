Adopt A Family slated Dec. 11

Once a year, St. Mary Community Action Agency Inc. sponsors an Adopt A Family program to support the underprivileged families in its service areas.

With the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons drawing near, CAA is preparing for the annual Adopt A Family program.

2018 marks a special milestone: this is St. Mary CAA’s 20th Annual Adopt a Family program that helps families in the Head Start Program with unusual circumstances. Donations carry this program and makes it more special each year. It is also a time to think about others who may not have as much.

The program will be held on Dec. 11 in the Peter Pan Gymnasium beginning at 11 a.m.

The agency will accept donations and sponsors for Adopt a Family 2018 until the day before the event. Donations can be sent to 1407 Barrow St. in Franklin, attention Summer Jones or Claudette Yarber. Also, anyone who wishes to be a sponsor can stop by the agency and fill out a form. All sponsors will be recognized during the program.

For any questions or further information please call 337-828-5703 and ask for Ms. Jones or Ms. Yarber.