Accessory after the fact charge in 2016 Franklin murder

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported Monday the arrest of an accessory after the fact to a first degree murder which occurred in Franklin in 2016.

Raquel Matthews, 26, of Hamilton Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 5:50 p.m. on the charge of accessory after the fact to first degree murder.

Matthews was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

According to Thibodeaux, on October 23, 2016, at approximately 3:50 p.m. the Franklin Police Department received a complaint of shots fired in the area of Augustine Maze Road.

Upon officers’ arrival, it was discovered that a 16-year-old male victim was deceased at the scene.

The Franklin Police Department recently received information in regards to evidence that was disposed of at the time of the incident.

After further investigation, it was discovered that Matthews allegedly disposed of the evidence.

The investigation is reported to be ongoing at this time.