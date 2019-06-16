1834 ledger: A glimpse of Franklin from long ago

Some 185 years ago, an unassuming ledger of transactions in a small Louisiana community called Franklin served as a chronicle of its people and their lives.

From its rediscovery sometime in the 1990s until today, this 1834, deteriorated, roach-eaten ledger has captured the wonder and imagination of those who have seen it, most especially Larry Bodin of Franklin.

“At first glance, without reading it, one would toss it in the trash can,” Bodin said. “If I recollect correctly it was in the 90’s that the ledger was removed by Dan Darden from the old Western Auto building.”

Darden was using the building to keep second hand furniture, Bodin said, though it was still owned by the Broussard family at that time, after the Western Auto closed in the mid-1980s.

“It was later bought by the Wiltz family and restored,” Bodin said. “Dan kept the book for a while and then eventually gave it to me. I already knew he had it, so it would not have been lost, he knew I was interested in preserving it. Before the store was Western Auto it belonged to the Delahoussaye family. I had always heard it was two brothers, but have never confirmed that fact.”

As evidenced by the photos, the ledger was in deplorable condition, but Bodin was undaunted. “I was able to make about six whole sheets from the back quarter of the book and save them,” he said. “The front top hole is very deep so all of those sheets were not usable for copies. I would suspect those were caused by roaches. I am very careful not to move it too often because the pages are very fragile.”

Bodin believes that in 1834 the structure that is now The Lamp Post was a general merchandise store selling thread, ribbon, material, brogans (shoes), stockings, suspenders, slippers, wool hats, frock coats, whiskey, wine, brandy, tobacco, flour, nails, paint brushes, coffee pots, buttons and ammunition, all of which and more were listed in the ledger’s fragile pages. The proprietor(s) even advanced cash on accounts.

“When Dan Darden found the ledger in the store, his first thought was that there might be an Indian chief listed in it,” Bodin said. “I don’t think so. First of all, no Indian chief would have been at that store in 1834. They would have had to have known either English or French or have an interpreter. I don’t think they would have ventured too far from the (Chitimacha) reservation and they did not have too much need for what was sold there. They were fishing. Dan kept the ledger for about a year then he finally gave it to me when he could not find a chief in it. I was familiar with most of the names of those who were buying.”

Franklin in the 19th century was quite a different place, of course. Though unrelated to the ledger, a statement dated May 31, 1899, to “CF Kramer, Tutor, Dr., Funeral Director, Livery and Sale Stable” demonstrates just how different:

“Establishments did not have a street number until 1927 when home mail delivery began,” Bodin explained. “The stable was located where the Teche Theater is now. I know the stable was in existence in 1914. Early on