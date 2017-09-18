1 charged in local shooting

A Longville, La. man was arrested Saturday on charges including aggravated assault with a firearm.

Bradley Pellerin Jr., 37, 1460 Baldwin Loop, Longville, was arrested on Saturday at 5:25 p.m. on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday at 8:19 a.m. a dispatcher received a call from a St. Mary 911 operator regarding a male subject who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies located the subject at the Centerville Market off of La. 182 in Centerville. A deputy rendered medical aid and gathered information that the subject had allegedly been shot by Pellerin. Deputies then observed Pellerin riding in a vehicle in the area, stopped the pick-up truck and detained him.

The deputies reportedly located a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine on his person. During the investigation, detectives found evidence that the victim followed Pellerin to Levee Road in Verdunville. Pellerin then exited his vehicle to confront the victim when a round was fired from a handgun striking the victim in the leg.

The victim was transported to Franklin Foundation Hospital where he was treated and released. Pellerin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.