Two arrested, accused of possessing stolen firearms

Staff Report

St. Mary Parish deputies have arrested two people, including a 17-year-old, on a charge of possession of stolen weapons, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

— Megan Elise Soulet, 29, David Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of illegal possession of stolen firearms. No bail has been set.

—Juvenile male, 17, Bayou Vista, was arrested on p.m. Wednesday on a charge of illegal possession of stolen firearms. The juvenile was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Smith reported one other arrest:

—Tanner Aaron Aucoin, 24, Aucoin Street, Morgan City, was arrested, at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of stolen things and unlawful use of body armor. No bail has been set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported one arrest:

—Tyrone L. Freeman, 51, La. 87, Franklin, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Thursday on charges of resisting an officer, battery on an officer, possession of crack cocaine, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers were called to a local motel on Martin Luther King Boulevard about illegal narcotic activity. They came into contact with Freeman. As officers were checking warrants on Freeman, he pushed the officer and fled on foot.

The officer was able to apprehend Freeman and place him under arrest. He was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The warrant check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. Freeman was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.