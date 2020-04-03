Patterson City Council meeting canceled

Fri, 04/03/2020 - 1:17pm

The regular first-Tuesday meeting of the Patterson City Council has been canceled to comply with social distancing guidelines, Mayor Rodney Grogan said Friday.

The city government had been preparing a teleconference set-up for Tuesday's meeting in order to meet the deadline for passing the 2021 city budget. But Grogan said official now believe the city charters gives councilmen enough time to approve the budget if they skip this meeting.

