Gov. gives update on COVID-19 after touring tornado damage

Ouachita Parish finds itself at the center of three emergencies, and each is complicating the response to the others.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' daily COVID-19 update originated Monday in Monroe, where two tornadoes struck Sunday. Among the damaged structures: the Black Bayou pump station at a time when the Monroe area has been plagued by flooding.

In addition to two Monroe tornadoes, one of which was an EF-2 with winds of up to 120 mph, two more possible twisters are under investigation in DeSoto Parish, and more damage is under investigation in Bienville, Bossier, Red River and Webster.

About 8,000 electricity customers are without power, but only three minor injuries were reported, Edwards said.

The governor has declared an emergency, and he talked to Federal Emergency Management Administration Director Peter Gaynor about the possibility of federal aid for public entities and individuals. Vice President Mike Pence passed along his prayers and concern and those of President Donald Trump.

Gaynor said he was amenable to allowing damage inspections to be performed electronically and via photos as a way to avoid onsite inspections that might spread COVID-19.

People whose homes were made unlivable by the tornadoes would normally go to a shelter at a school gym or other large building.

"That is not the most appropriate way to shelter people," Edwards said. "We're trying to get people into hotel rooms as quickly as possible." The Red Cross is assisting.

The National Guard helped deliver 22,000 bottles of water and more than 1,200 tarps for storm victims. But the government also had to procure personal protective equipment for the people distributing them.

And Edwards wore a mask while touring tornado damage, avoiding direct contact with victims, which he said he regretted.

"This is the first time I didn't interact with people who sustained damage to their homes," Edwards said.

The good news from Monday's briefing was that new COVID-19 cases, newly reported deaths, hospitalizations and ventilator use all continue to grow more slowly, offering hope that a sudden spike in demand on hospital resources can be avoided, Edwards said.

The bad news is that anecdotal reports indicate that compliance with COVID-19 mitigation measures slipped over the Easter weekend.

Edwards urged people to continue obeying mitigation measures such as social distancing, staying at home, wearing masks in public and practicing good hygiene.

Also Tuesday:

--Edwards said the percentage of COVID-19 fatalities who are African American, which had been reported to be 70%, is actually 60%. That's still nearly twice as high as the percentage of blacks in the state's population.

The governor has named a public-private task force to look into the racial disparity.

"We have an obligation to figure out what's taking place here," he said.

--The LSU Health Center in Shreveport now has an Emergency Bio Threat Center that can turn around COVID-19 tests in 24 hours and process hundreds of tests per day. LSU Shreveport is also involved in a trial of nitrous oxide therapy for COVID-19 patients.