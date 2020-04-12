Eight more COVID-19 cases for St. Mary

Eight more positive tests for COVID-19 were reported among St. Mary Parish people in Sunday's noon report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The tests were recorded as the total of COVID-19 cases at Legacy Healthcare in Franklin reached 15 residents and five employees.

A total of 113 people have now tested positive in St. Mary, with two deaths, one Wednesday in New Orleans and one Thursday in Morgan City. The number of tests administered is 458.

Another death was reported in St. Martin, bringing the total to eight. A total of 391 tests have turned up 157 positives, up 11 from Saturday.

Assumption's case count was up by seven to 116 after 156 tests. One person has died there.

Statewide, the number of cases grew by 581 between Saturday and Sunday, reaching 20,595 after about 103,000 tests. Thirty-four more people died, bring the toll to 840.

The number of new hospitalizations was 17, bringing the number to 2,084. The number of people on ventilators fell by 12 to 458.