Warren Joseph Span, 63, a native and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy in Patterson. Interment will follow in Shields Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Linda McGuire Span of Patterson; three sons, Warren Jennings, Carleton McGuire and Warrell Span, all of Patterson; two daughters, Devona McGuire of Patterson and Tameka Birdlow of Locust Grove, Virginia; five brothers, Peter Lewis Jr. of Verdunville, Jerry Lewis of Centerville, Johnny Lewis of Jeanerette, and Tony Gibson and Jimmy Gibson, both of Baldwin; and two sisters, Elaine Garrison of Franklin and Diane Spain of Centerville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.