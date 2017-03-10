Obituary for Melvin Brown

Melvin Brown, a native of Terrebonne Parish, died Friday, March 3, 2017.

Visitation will be Saturday at New Magnolia Baptist Church in Schriever from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Gracie Williams-Brown of Thibodaux; a son, Kodi Brown of Morgan City; a daughter, Kanika Brown of Franklin; three grandchildren; his mother, Odeal Victor-Brown of Thibodaux; four brothers, Earl Brown, Andrew Brown, Junius Brown Jr. and Calvin Brown, all of Thibodaux; two sisters, Carolyn Joseph and Jacqueline Jackson, both of Thibodaux; and a host of relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father and three brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.