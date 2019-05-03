Iris Marie Kirt Butler, 85, a native and resident of Verdunville, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Franklin Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Franklin. Burial will follow in Little Zion Cemetery in Verdunville.

She is survived by a son, Brett Butler of Lafayette; a brother, Rudy Kirt of Franklin; seven sisters, Hilda Gunner, Patricia Foster, Elaine Lewis, Jane Owens and Eliza Fonent, all of Verdunville, Clair Coleman of Sioux City, Iowa and Lois Pellerin of Morgan City; three grandchildren; step-children, Leroy Butler Jr., Fred Butler, Johnny Butler and Barbara Butler; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers and two stepchildren.

