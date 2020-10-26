Zeta heads for Yucatan on way to Gulf

Tropical Storm Zeta Discussion Number 7

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL282020

500 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

Zeta's satellite presentation has continued to improve overnight.

The cold convective cloud shield has expanded northwestward over the

center and there has been a continued increase in banding over the

southern and southeastern portions of the circulation. With the

expansion of the convection over the center, it appears that a CDO

feature is trying to form. A NOAA P-3 reconnaissance aircraft that

has been investigating Zeta overnight has reported that the pressure

has fallen to 990 mb. The aircraft has found peak 850-mb

flight-level winds of 69 kt and believable SFMR winds of around 60

kt, with some higher flagged values. These data support increasing

the initial intensity to 60 kt for this advisory.

Recent aircraft fixes indicate that Zeta has begun its expected

northwestward motion at about 315 degrees at 8 kt. The storm should

begin to move at an even faster pace toward the northwest as a

mid-level ridge builds over the western Atlantic and Florida during

the next 24 to 36 hours. This ridge will steer Zeta across the

northern portion of the Yucatan peninsula tonight, and over the

south-central Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. A vigorous mid- to

upper-level trough currently over the western United States is

forecast to begin ejecting out of the southwestern U.S. by mid-week,

which will erode the western portion of the aforementioned ridge.

This should cause Zeta to accelerate northward and approach the

northern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. The 0000 UTC global models,

which incorporated dropwindsonde data from the earlier NOAA G-IV

synoptic surveillance mission, have come into somewhat better

agreement this cycle. While there is still some spread on exactly

when the northward turn takes place and how quickly Zeta accelerates

north-northeastward over the Gulf of Mexico, the cross-track spread

at 60 h is about half of what it was before, resulting in an

increase in track-forecast confidence. The latest NHC track is in

best agreement with the GFS ensemble mean and the GFEX consensus

aid. This is a little right of the TVCA and HCCA multi-model

consensus, but quite close to the previous NHC track forecast.

With the recent improvement in the outflow over Zeta, it appears

that the shear that had prevented strengthening has abated. The

shear ahead of the storm is expected to remain low while the cyclone

traverses the deep, warm water of the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

As a result, Zeta is forecast to become a hurricane this morning,

and continued strengthening is likely until Zeta moves over the

Yucatan peninsula this evening. The landfall intensity is likely to

be a little stronger than shown below since Zeta will be inland over

the Yucatan peninsula by the 24-hour forecast point. Environmental

conditions over the southern Gulf of Mexico are forecast to be

conducive for some re-strengthening as Zeta moves over the

south-central Gulf on Tuesday. Increasing shear and the cooler

shelf waters of the northern Gulf are likely to result in some

reduction in intensity before Zeta reaches the northern Gulf coast.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Hurricane conditions and storm surge are expected in portions of

the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico tonight and early Tuesday.

Tropical storm conditions could occur over extreme western Cuba

beginning later today.

2. Through Tuesday, heavy rainfall is expected from Zeta across the

Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and central to

western Cuba. This rainfall may lead to flash flooding in urban

areas.

3. Zeta is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it

approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and there is an

increasing risk of storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts from

Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Residents in these areas should

monitor the progress of Zeta and updates to the forecast.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 26/0900Z 18.7N 84.3W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 26/1800Z 19.5N 85.5W 75 KT 85 MPH

24H 27/0600Z 20.8N 87.5W 75 KT 85 MPH...INLAND

36H 27/1800Z 22.5N 89.6W 65 KT 75 MPH...OVER WATER

48H 28/0600Z 24.7N 91.1W 70 KT 80 MPH

60H 28/1800Z 27.7N 90.8W 65 KT 75 MPH

72H 29/0600Z 31.8N 88.2W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND

96H 30/0600Z 39.0N 75.5W 35 KT 40 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 31/0600Z...DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Brown