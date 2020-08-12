Zachary Burke makes Dean's List at Lawrence

APPLETON, Wisconsin — Zachary Burke of Patterson has earned 2020 Dean’s List honors at Lawrence University.

Burke is a member of the Class of 2022.

The Dean’s List is an annual honor roll of students compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded. To make the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 36 units in Lawrence courses during the academic year and have earned a GPA of at least 3.5.