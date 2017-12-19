Young Memorial names two Students of Month

South Louisiana Community College’s WorkReady U Program at Young Memorial in Morgan City has announced that Yolanda Burch is the ELA (English language acquisition) Student of the Month and that Stella Ross is the adult education Student of the Month for November.

The school said Burch is an inspiration to everyone she meets because she invests in the lives of others. Burch shares from her experiences as a world traveler and lifelong learner of over 70 years. She is a faithful student who attends adult education classes in the morning and English language acquisition classes in the afternoon.

Ross is described as a conscientious and hardworking individual. Throughout the year, she has been an active participant in class discussions, and she always supports her peers. Her caring nature and personality allow her to work well with others in a team setting, as she always respects others’ opinions, the school said.

Adult Education and English Language Acquisition registration are held at 900 Youngs Road, Morgan City every Monday. Adult Education registration is also held at 1013 Perret St., Franklin every Monday 8-11 a.m.

Bring a state or federal picture ID and Social Security card, and plan to stay for testing. Call 985-380-2957 or 337-828-1171 for more information.

The next registration will be Jan. 8.