Young artists at M.E. Norman

Submitted Photos/M.E. Norman

M.E. Norman Elementary Art students participated in the St. Mary Parish School Board Spring Art Show on March 15. Among the winners are, front row left: Marilyn Johnston (first place kindergarten), Anthony Torres-Morales (second place first grade), Sofia Alfred (third place first grade), Jazrielle Dear (second place second grade) and Katcely Salazar (first place third grade). Back row: librarian Kendra Thomas, Gerardo Ramos (second place fourth grade), Keysi Villeda-Pineda (third place third grade), Amaezyn Chisley (third place fifth grade) and talented art teacher George Blanchard. Not pictured is Sarah Kaai (fifth grade), who received first place and second place overall for all elementary schools in Morgan City.