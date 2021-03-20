Yes votes have edge in early voting on school tax

Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Saturday's election on whether to impose a new parishwide sales tax for teacher and support staff pay.

The proposition asked voters whether they want to pay a new 0.45% sales tax that would raise about $3.85 million a year. The money was to go to pay for a $3,000 annual raise for 688 certified employees, mostly teachers, and a $1,500 raise for 498 noncertified employees.

Proponents said the pay hike is need to attract and keep good employees and to maintain the parish's standing among the top quarter of Louisiana's public school systems.

Opponents said the tax would add a burden to an economy that was slumping even before restrictions were imposed to fight the spread of COVID-19.

In Assumption Parish, voters went to the polls to help election a U.S. representative from the 2nd Congressional District. The seat is open because Democrat Cedric Richmond accepted a job in the Biden administration.

Elsewhere in Louisiana, voters in the 5th Congressional District in east central and northern Louisiana are filling the seat left vacant when Republican Luke Letlow died of COVID-related complications after winning election last fall.

St. Mary School Sales Tax

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 51 precincts Votes

768 YES 55%

629 NO 45%

Total: 1,397

U. S. Representative -- 2nd Congressional District

Early & Absentee Reporting - 7 of 10 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 0 of 657 precincts Votes

383 Chelsea Ardoin (REP) 5%

28 Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste (IND) 0%

669 Claston Bernard (REP) 8%

3,113 Troy A. Carter (DEM) 39%

2,221 Karen Carter Peterson (DEM) 28%

945 Gary Chambers, Jr. (DEM) 12%

12 Harold John (DEM) 0%

39 J. Christopher Johnson (DEM) 0%

7 Brandon Jolicoeur (NOPTY) 0%

23 Lloyd M. Kelly (DEM) 0%

292 "Greg" Lirette (REP) 4%

24 Mindy McConnell (LBT) 0%

27 Desiree Ontiveros (DEM) 0%

42 Jenette M. Porter (DEM) 1%

74 Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr. (REP) 1%

Total: 7,899

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Early & Absentee Reporting - 23 of 24 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 2 of 825 precincts Votes

9,034 Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM) 32%

1,603 Chad Conerly (REP) 6%

115 "Jim" Davis (NOPTY) 0%

168 Allen Guillory (REP) 1%

321 Robert Lansden (REP) 1%

16,727 Julia Letlow (REP) 59%

28 Jaycee Magnuson (REP) 0%

20 Horace Melton III (REP) 0%

80 M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND) 0%

20 Richard H. Pannell (REP) 0%

84 Sancha Smith (REP) 0%

10 Errol Victor, Sr. (REP) 0%

Total: 28,210