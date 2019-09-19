Article Image Alt Text

Wyandotte Elementary will reopen Friday

Thu, 09/19/2019 - 3:53pm

Wyandotte Elementary will reopen Friday after a thorough inspection of electrical circuits and the ventilation system in the school gym, Assistant Superintendent Joseph Stadalis said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Administrators canceled classes Thursday after a strong odor was detected in the gym.

The inspections discovered that a thermal protector device on a high intensity light fixture failed, producing excessive heat and resulting in a strong odor. The fixture has been
replaced and the gym deemed safe for students to return to school, Stadalis said.

