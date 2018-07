The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Members of the St. Mary Excel group have commissioned an Urban Land Institute study of economic development opportunities in the Morgan City and Berwick areas, including the waterfronts of both communities. A tugboat slips between the waterfronts Friday morning in this photo. Local people will have the chance to meet Urban Land Institute Panel members 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the M.D. Shannon gym.