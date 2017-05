Submitted Photo

The top word millionaires in elementary and secondary were recognized at the May school board meeting. Morgan City Junior High librarian Destini Barrilleaux stands with Braylyn Pierce, an eighth-grader who garnered the top honor in grades 6-12. The top word millionaire in elementary is Alexa Chaisson, a fifth-grader at Berwick Elementary School. With her is BES librarian Micah Kelly.