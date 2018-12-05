Woman pleads to battery charge in stabbing case

A 57-year-old woman pleaded guilty last week to a battery charge in connection with the February 2017 stabbing of another woman in Patterson. The injured victim had allegedly been stabbed about 10 times.

Pamela Denise Jones of Patterson, pleaded guilty Nov. 26 to an amended charge of second-degree battery in 16th Judicial District Court. The district attorney had originally charged Jones with aggravated second-degree battery in the case, according to St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court records. She was initially arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

Judge Anthony Thibodeaux sentenced Jones to serve five years hard labor in prison. However, he suspended all but one year of the prison term and placed Jones on four years of supervised probation with credit given for time served since her arrest Feb. 25, 2017. Thibodeaux also ordered Jones to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family, court records stated.

On Feb. 24, 2017, Patterson police responded to a report of a fight in progress in the area of Gina Drive. Upon arrival, the victim had already been taken to the hospital for treatment, while the suspect had fled the scene, then-Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said shortly after the incident.

Police located and detained Jones and also spoke with the victim. Investigators learned that the victim was stabbed about 10 times and had "large lacerations to the face," LaSalle said. Police discovered that Jones had produced a knife during an argument and attacked another woman, LaSalle said. The victim was taken to Teche Regional Medical Center.