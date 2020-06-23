Woman faces multiple charges after warrant arrest

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Patterson woman Saturday on warrants for failure to appear to face a total of 18 counts, including several drug charges, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Diedre Louise Martin, 46, William Street, Patterson, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Saturday on five warrants for failure to appear charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, three possession of drug paraphernalia counts, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, two counts of resisting an officer, improper lane usage, aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and three counts of possession/distribution/sale of a legend drug.

No bail has been set.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Daren Quinn Kitchen II, 27, Diuffrias Avenue, Metairie, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding, and improper lane usage. No bail has been set.

—Travis Wayne Montgomery, 45, Solar Apartments, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension, expired license plate and no insurance. Montgomery was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—John T. Robinson Jr., 44, Pecan Drive, Baldwin, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Friday on charges of no license plate, open container and possession of marijuana. Robinson was released on a summons to appear on Sept. 24.

—Troy Edward Conner, 52, Rosebud Street, Broussard, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper display of license plates and possession of marijuana. Conner was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Malcolm Jerome Williams Jr., 44, Live Oak Street, Patterson, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for the charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule I drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

—Junius Thompson Jr., 52, La. 308, Thibodaux, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and turning movements and signals required. Thompson was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Gauge Joyae Nyrelle Todd, 19, Myrtle Street, Patterson, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Monday on a charge of resisting arrest or officer. Todd was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Raymond Charles Soumeillan Jr., 58, Arenz Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Thursday on charges of criminal damage to property under $1,000 and simple assault.

Officers were called to a Duke Street address for a disturbance. They came into contact with Soumeillan. He was causing a disturbance and damaging property when officers arrived. Officers also learned he assaulted an individual at the residence.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Devante Frank, 28, Doris Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:04 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Frank in the area of Railroad Avenue and Fifth Street. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest.

During the arrest, he was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Margaret Bergeron, 32, Filmore Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:44 a.m. Friday on a charge of theft under $1,000.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for a shoplifter. They learned Bergeron committed a theft while in the store. Officers placed her under arrest and transported her to the Morgan City Police department for booking and incarceration.

—Timothy Bud McKinley, 37, Sixth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Friday on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for a disturbance. They were advised McKinley committed a battery on an individual. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Engel Medrano, 21, Shaw Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on charges of no driver’s license, improper lane usual and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

Officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Brashear Avenue. The driver was identified as Medrano.

During the traffic stop officer suspected driver impairment and also observed an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle. A computer check revealed he did not have a valid driver’s license. He was placed under arrest and transported to a local medical facility where a blood sample was obtained. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Anthony Javonte Harris, 24, Arizona Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8 a.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

Harris committed a battery on an individual while incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department. He was placed under arrest and booked for the battery.

—Frank Dwayne Peavy, 48, Gerami Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to an address on Greenwood Street for a disturbance. Officers were advised Frank D. Peavy was causing a disturbance.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Roger Azucena, 23, Lagonda Road, Morgan City, was placed under arrest at 8:46 a.m. Sunday on a charge of speeding and no driver’s license.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Federal Avenue and Brashear Avenue. The driver was identified as Azucena.

A computer check revealed he did not have a valid driver’s license. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Ethan M. Mensman, 22, Taft Street, Patterson, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Sunday on charges of first-offense possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Agatha Maria McCleary, 27, Brashear Avene, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Sunday on charges of first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were called to an address on Brashear Avenue for a disturbance. They came into contact with Mensman and McCleary.

During the officer’s investigation, Mensman and McCleary were found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Mensman was additionally found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. They were both placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Ryan J. Delahoussaye, 26, Legnon Court, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Monday on a Berwick Police Department warrant for violation of protective orders.

On Sunday, the Berwick Police Department investigated a complaint of a protective order violation that occurred in the 2600 block of Fourth Street. Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect was Delahoussaye and it was determined that he did violate the protective order. He was no longer on scene, so an arrest warrant was issued.

On Monday, officers were notified by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries that they were speaking with Delahoussaye at the Berwick Boat Landing for an unrelated matter. Officers met with Delahoussaye and placed him under arrest on the warrant.

He was booked into the Berwick Jail where he later posted a $2,500 bond. He was subsequently transferred to the Morgan City Jail due to him having warrants through the Morgan City Police Department.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Gabriel Talbot, Bertie Street, Napoleonville, 50, was arrested Friday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

—Jackie Gros Gambarella, 40, Bertie Street, Napoleonville, was arrested Friday on a charge of illegal use of

Deputies were dispatched to a Bertie Street address in connection with the illegal firing of firearms in the area. Deputies made contact with the complainant and both suspects.

During the investigation, deputies recovered evidence indicating that firearms had been used in the residential area and that Talbot and Gambarella were the responsible parties. It was also determined that Talbot was a previously convicted felon. Both were arrested on scene.

Both Gabriel Talbot and Jackie Gros Gambarella posted bond.