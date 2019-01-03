Woman faces dating battery charge

Staff Report

A Morgan City woman was arrested for battery on a dating partner and resisting an officer in Berwick, one of the local apprehensions over the long holiday weekend, Berwick Police Chief James Richard said.

—Kanavia James, 33, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Nichole Lane in Berwick and booked on those two charges. She posted a $3,000 bond and was released.

—Evaristo Romero, 70, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Monday on charges of speeding 39 mph in a 20 mph zone and driver must be licensed. Romero was released on a $327 cash bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported responding to 212 incidents over the 120-hour period, including these east end arrests:

—Charles Cantrell, 48, of Progress Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension, expired license plate and expired or no inspection sticker.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin observed a vehicle traveling with no inspection sticker. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Cantrell. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Cantrell’s license plate was expired and his driver’s license was suspended.

Cantrell was arrested and released on a summons to appear March 6.

—Anthony Jones, 37, of Cleveland Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple criminal damage to property.

A corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center was made aware of a light that had been pulled from the ceiling in a cell occupied only by Jones, Smith said. Jones was arrested for the charge of criminal damage to property and continues to be incarcerated. No bail has been set for the charge.

—Jeffrey Schexnider, 39, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. Saturday on charges of theft and criminal trespass.

A deputy was dispatched to a local business in Bayou Vista in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with business personnel who stated that a person, later identified as Schexnider, was in the process of stealing clothing, Smith said. The deputy observed Schexnider’s feet while he was in the changing room putting pants on over his jeans.

Upon making contact with Schexnider as he exited the changing room, Schexnider admitted that he had layers of clothing on under his clothes that he had taken, Smith said. Business personnel also produced documentation that had previously banned Schexnider from the business.

Schexnider was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

—Jerri Dufren, 35, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Monday on two warrants alleging failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of Vyvanse, and on two warrants alleging failure to appear for a drug court status conference.

Deputies learned of a subject with active warrants in a vehicle on La. 182. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the subject, Dufren. Dufren was advised of the active warrant for her arrest. Dufren was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

—Rivera Lander, 31, of Duval Street in Amelia, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace by noise and reckless operation with accident.

Deputies were dispatched to a noise complaint on Duval Street in Amelia. Upon arrival the deputies heard a vehicle engine being revved up constantly. The deputies observed a vehicle that had collided with a fence and was trying to back off the fence but was stuck.

The deputies made contact with the driver, Lander, and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $1,000.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—April L. Aucoin, 38, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Monday on a warrant alleging failure to appear for trial.

Aucoin was located on La. 182 and arrested on the 16th Judicial District Court warrant. She was taken to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration, Blair said.

—Daniel L. Griffin, 42, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Monday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass and resisting an officer, Blair said.

Officers responded to a residence on Sixth Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to the victim, who alleges that Griffin entered the home without permission and caused a disturbance. A description of Griffin was given to officers and he was located on Kentucky Street.

As officers approached Griffin, he fled on foot, Blair said. Griffin was apprehended a short time later and placed under arrest. Griffin was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jarred M. Knight, 33, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Monday on a charge of criminal trespass.

Officers responded to a business on Clothide Street in regard to an individual not allowed on the property. When officers arrived, Knight was identified as being barred from the property, Blair said. Officers located Knight and placed him under arrest and transported him to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—James A. Verret, 51, of Jerral Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Monday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

An officer on Park Road observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was con-ducted and the driver, Verret, was asked to produce a valid driver’s license, Blair said. A computer check revealed that Verret’s license was under suspension. Verret was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Stephanie Courtney, 30, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant alleging contempt.

Courtney was located at her residence and placed under arrest for an active warrant she held for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Blair said. Courtney was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.