Woman brought back to face bank fraud charge

Staff Report

A Baton Rouge woman was returned to Morgan City on Thursday to face charges of bank fraud and theft, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Syphony Oshanee Lee, 21, Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on charges of bank fraud and theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Lee was located at the Jefferson Parish Detention Center and placed under arrest on an outstanding warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department.

She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Anita M. Steel, 45, Freret Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace and criminal trespassing.

At 8:21 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a residence on Parro Lane in reference to a disturbance in progress. Through investigation, officers learned that Steel traveled to the residence and caused a disturbance with the homeowner.

According to the homeowner, Steel did not have permission to be on her property. At that point, Steel was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail. She was later released on a $477 surety bond.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

— Clay P. Metrejean III, 27, La. 69, White Castle, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of resisting an officer.

Deputies, assigned to the I.C.E. Unit, observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 69 near Grand Bayou. A traffic stop was initiated and contact made with the driver.

Deputies noted suspicious activity by a passenger identified as Metrejean. Deputies requested that Metrejean remove himself from the vehicle and he refused.

Deputies engaged Metrejean and were able to restrain and remove him. Upon searching the vehicle, assorted paraphernalia as well as methamphetamine were seized.

Metrejean was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Kentrell Demon Thomas, 38, French Lane, Napoleonville, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice (providing improper identification and resisting an officer).

A uniformed patrol officer on assignment observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the vicinity of La. 70 and Spur 70.

The deputies initiated a traffic stop. Deputies noted that a passenger, now identified as Thomas, was observed fumbling around the interior of the vehicle as the deputy interviewed the driver.

At some point, Thomas was removed from the vehicle. As a result of Thomas’s actions, a protective sweep of his person for weapons was conducted. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a significant amount of suspected marijuana as well as U.S. currency.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention pending a bond hearing.