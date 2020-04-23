Woman arrested in vehicle theft

Staff Report

Berwick police have charged a Morgan City woman with theft of a motor vehicle after her arrest by St. Mary Parish deputies, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard said.

—Rena Wilson, 41 Nini Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for theft of a motor vehicle.

Wilson was named in an active Berwick warrant for theft of a motor vehicle. The warrant stemmed from an incident in which a vehicle was reported stolen out of Berwick from a local business.

Berwick officers were made aware that Wilson had been apprehended by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office after a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle on Victoria Riverside Drive in Patterson. Wilson was identified as the driver of that vehicle and she was later questioned by Berwick detectives on scene. Wilson admitted to involvement in the theft of the vehicle in Berwick. A warrant was prepared.

She was transported to the Berwick Police Department and booked on the warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office arrest was on charges of illegal possession of stolen things and theft of a motor vehicle and was being held without bond.

Leonard also reported this arrest:

—Andrew Hebert, 28 Berwick was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Monday on a charge of criminal trespass.

On Monday, Berwick officers responded to a complaint at a local business in reference to a male subject being on the property after being warned to stay away after he was arrested just a day before. It was learned at this point that Hebert had returned to the property and left the area walking onto La. 182. Officers located Hebert and placed him under arrest.

He was transported to Berwick Jail and booked on the said charge and remains incarcerated on a $301 cash bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported this arrest:

—Chase Aaron Scully, 18, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Monday on charges of manufacture of THC wax, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Morgan City Police Department narcotics detectives conducted a narcotics investigation at a Federal Avenue resi-dence and came into contact with Scully. During the investigation, Investigators discovered 644 grams of edible marijuana products and drug paraphernalia in Scully’s possession.

The investigation revealed evidence Chase Scully had manufactured the edibles marijuana products. Investigators also located $310 in his possession, which was suspected to be proceeds from the sales of the illegal narcotics.

A small infant child was inside the residence during the investigation, resulting in an additional charge. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Ladante Javon Tabor, 23, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of marijuana. Tabor was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Tayler James Davis, 21, Natalie Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of resisting an officer. Davis was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Mikeal Barbai, 22, Clark Street, Franklin, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Barbai was released on a $1,500 bond.